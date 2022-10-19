Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Old Trafford is never an easy place to play, but Tottenham Hotspur always seem to make it harder on themselves than they need to. On the heels of an encouraging win over Everton, Tottenham went to the Theater of Dreams and got run off the pitch by United, losing 2-0. Tottenham looked absolutely garbage, rarely mustering any offense and looking downright pedestrian. And United got to put Christian Eriksen on as a human victory cigar! It wasn’t fun.

On the other hand, Spurs have lost only twice in 11 matches this season, both away to top six sides. The sky is hardly falling.

Ugh. I hate this, but it’s time to rate the players.

