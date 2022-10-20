The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 20

good morning

Is anyone else fed up with those tired Hull City - Tennessee University comparisons? If so, then this hoddle isn’t for you.

Let’s start with the club that currently sits 19th in the Championship.

Hull City’s match against Birmingham City was delayed on Sunday because of an issue with the goals were too big, mainly that they were two inches too tall.

Hull City vs Birmingham City has been delayed because the goal post are too big. pic.twitter.com/JrVlcygkiz — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) October 16, 2022

Oh no, Hull!

The problem took some time to resolve, but eventually it was fixed after officials sawed the bottom two inches of the goalposts and recalibrated the Hawkeye system.

Unfortunately for Hull, they delayed their match against Birmingham City only to lose 0-2. You could call it a forgettable fixture, but you cannot forget this flub.

Now let’s move onto Tennessee’s celebratory goalpost exercision.

After their college football team beat Alabama (a big win!) their fans stormed the field and took down the very heavy goalposts.

Where did the goalposts go? Fans first took it around the stadium, then to a night out on the town before tossing it into the river.

Some way to celebrate a regular season win.

Tennessee fans have placed the goalposts in the river. Where it will live forever.pic.twitter.com/6iUuCCTfoM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 16, 2022

And so what became of Tennessee?

Well, the university, whose 2020 endowment neared $1 billion, set up a GoFundMe to support their new goalposts fund. Their head coach makes $5 million a year.

The university was also fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference, but the new goalposts are in the stadium.

What say you hoddlers - whose goalpost story is better: Hull City or the University of Tennessee?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Not Fade Away, by The Rolling Stones

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Frailty on big stage shows a familiar problem for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham

The Athletic ($$): Conte says Man United deserved 2-0 victory against ‘scared’ Spurs

Erik Ten Hag says he ‘will deal with’ Cristiano Ronaldo after player exits early down tunnel

Wolves reportedly to approach QPR’s Michael Beale over vacant management position

Black footballers come together to demand fair leadership opportunities