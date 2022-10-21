The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 21

good morning and happy friday
I think it’s a good idea to end the week with a puppy. Not just any puppy, but a very good boy named Finn.
Who is Finn? He’s an assistance puppy in training. He’s also being raised by the San Jose Sharks, an American ice hockey team (your HIC’s favourite hockey club).
This is him as a puppy:
Little pup, big slide pic.twitter.com/MrfyM1vy9c— Finn (@SharksPup) March 23, 2020
A puppy on a slide? Swoon!
And here he is greeting the San Jose Sharks players before a game:
We missed you @SharksPup!!! pic.twitter.com/zYhYJSfOZc— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 30, 2020
He’s about 2.5 years old now. And he is all grown up.
Here he is with his owner.
PUPDATE— Finn (@SharksPup) October 17, 2022
I’ve missed you frens! I’ve been working full-time with my owner Joan for over a year now and I love it. She even wrote a letter to update all my frens at the Sharks on how I’ve been doing!
P.S. Joan is also a hockey fan, so we still watch Sharks games together pic.twitter.com/KInlMxfUW2
Finn is “a warm loving puppy with a cold nose who gives so much and asks so little in return,” she said.
Aren’t dogs just the best?
And Finn is a very good boy.
Fitzie’s track of the day: The Only Heartbreaker, by Mitski
And now for your links:
Alasdair Gold’s latest video on Spurs’ ‘abysmal’ game against Man U and more
Dan KP: Spurs show inferiority complex again with Conte not blameless
The Athletic ($$): Spurs’ performances against ‘the elite’ are troubling
QPR manager Michael Beale turns down Wolves manager position
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United’s squad vs Chelsea
Loading comments...