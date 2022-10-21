 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 21

A pupdate

By Fitzie
/ new

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

good morning and happy friday

I think it’s a good idea to end the week with a puppy. Not just any puppy, but a very good boy named Finn.

Who is Finn? He’s an assistance puppy in training. He’s also being raised by the San Jose Sharks, an American ice hockey team (your HIC’s favourite hockey club).

This is him as a puppy:

A puppy on a slide? Swoon!

And here he is greeting the San Jose Sharks players before a game:

He’s about 2.5 years old now. And he is all grown up.

Here he is with his owner.

Finn is “a warm loving puppy with a cold nose who gives so much and asks so little in return,” she said.

Aren’t dogs just the best?

And Finn is a very good boy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Only Heartbreaker, by Mitski

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest video on Spurs’ ‘abysmal’ game against Man U and more

Dan KP: Spurs show inferiority complex again with Conte not blameless

The Athletic ($$): Spurs’ performances against ‘the elite’ are troubling

QPR manager Michael Beale turns down Wolves manager position

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard

Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United’s squad vs Chelsea

