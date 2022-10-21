The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 21

good morning and happy friday

I think it’s a good idea to end the week with a puppy. Not just any puppy, but a very good boy named Finn.

Who is Finn? He’s an assistance puppy in training. He’s also being raised by the San Jose Sharks, an American ice hockey team (your HIC’s favourite hockey club).

This is him as a puppy:

A puppy on a slide? Swoon!

And here he is greeting the San Jose Sharks players before a game:

He’s about 2.5 years old now. And he is all grown up.

Here he is with his owner.

PUPDATE



I’ve missed you frens! I’ve been working full-time with my owner Joan for over a year now and I love it. She even wrote a letter to update all my frens at the Sharks on how I’ve been doing!



P.S. Joan is also a hockey fan, so we still watch Sharks games together pic.twitter.com/KInlMxfUW2 — Finn (@SharksPup) October 17, 2022

Finn is “a warm loving puppy with a cold nose who gives so much and asks so little in return,” she said.

Aren’t dogs just the best?

And Finn is a very good boy.

