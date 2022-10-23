Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Match Thread and How to Watch

After a listless performance mid-week against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur look to get back on track Sunday as they host Newcastle United.

Newcastle are on a pretty good run as of late despite missing Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies have taken 11 of 15 points including a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford while also battering 10-man Fulham 4-1. They’re currently in sixth place and a win would push them into the top four, so expect them to be motivated.

Meanwhile, we all know the inconsistency Spurs are dealing with and we won’t re-hash it for everyone’s sanity. Antonio Conte needs to come up with some answers entering this three week run before the World Cup break. He’s remaining calm and saying all the right things, but results are what matter and he knows it. Rebounding today going into a crucial Champions League fixture mid-week would certainly help.

Lineups

Our team to face Newcastle pic.twitter.com/wn4pdReHn6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 23, 2022

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Ultra HD (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

