Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Community Player Ratings

Not great, fellas. Tottenham Hotspur started their match against Newcastle playing well and generating chances, but then everything fell apart in the first half. A critical error by Hugo Lloris and a 50/50 challenge that went the wrong way led to a Callum Wilson open net goal, and Miguel Almiron added another Newcastle goal in the first half to completely change the tenor of the match. Harry Kane clawed a goal back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Spurs to earn anything and they limped to a 2-1 loss, their second straight defeat in the Premier League.

But there were some good performances. Tottenham’s midfield looked a lot better, and Oliver Skipp put in a quite encouraging performance in his first start in nine months. That’s going to do little to assuage grumpy Spurs fans after this result, however.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.