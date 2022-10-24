The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 24

good morning, everyone -

I know yesterday’s result wasn’t good. And I know it wasn’t pleasing to watch, because I had watched! Ooph, that was rough.

But, at the very least, I took solace in knowing that Olive Skipp is back!

Before he was injured, Skipp looked to be such an important part of this Tottenham squad. He had this composure that was well beyond his years, could boss the midfield and progress the ball into the final third.

He was an absolute dream.

And after a lengthy injury spell, he finally got back into the Starting XI. Here are his thoughts post-match:

“It was nice to be back on the grass but I would have liked to have performed a bit better”



An honest assessment from Skippy after #TOTNEW ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/D1kUxHmJQV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 23, 2022

From my unanalytic eyes, SKipp was one of the two best Spurs players in the outfield (other than Rodrigo Bentancur). He certainly didn’t look like a player who’s just come off a lengthy injury spell.

You all know me well enough - I love seeing a Spurs academy product out there on the pitch. So I am so happy to see Skipp back in there and to be playing so well.

Yesterday’s match was awful, but at least we have Skipp.

I hope we can see him in at least one more Starting XI in these next seven days.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Yellow Nimbus, by Chick Corea

