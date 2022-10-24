Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match

Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!

She said yes!

The proposal came after the Belgian “Clasico” between Standard and their arch-rivals Anderlecht was called off midway through the second half after the visiting Anderlecht supporters threw flares and chairs on the pitch when Standard went up 3-1. It was a pretty ugly scene made infinitely better by Dønnum’s proposal to Bizet, his girlfriend of two years.

Had the match turned out differently, i.e. a Standard home loss, Dønnum wouldn’t have gone through with it, he told the media afterwards, as reported by Het Niewsblad.

“It was planned. But if we’d lost, I wouldn’t have done it. This was the perfect moment. We’ve been together for two years now and I love her incredibly. I knew she really wanted to get married. So no, there was no risk of her refusing.”

Standard striker Philip Zinckernackel said the plan was only known by a few people in order to keep it a true surprise.

“Nico [Raskin] and Barrett [Laursen] knew about it. Our job was to bring the group together so Aron could propose. For all the other players it was a total surprise. Fantastic, isn’t it? This was a big moment for all of us. It shows that we really are a family, who care about each other and want the best for each other.”

Bizet is a recent Spurs addition, having signed from PSG this summer. She has yet to score for Tottenham, but has started each of the past three matches and is looking like she could be an important player in Rehanne Skinner’s side.