The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, October 25

good morning! I shall be careful not to post spoilers in today’s hoddle

I wanted to see the film Belfast for a long time. My friends and I went to the cinema sometime last year shortly after its release. One the way there I had suggested we watch this film, but they wanted to watch the latest Ghostbusters instead.

So we watched Ghostbusters.

What I would give to go back in time and strong-arm them into watching Belfast instead, because that was a phenomenal film.

I finally watched it this weekend after waiting so long for it to be available on a streaming service.

For those who haven’t seen the film, it’s a coming-of-age flick set in the beginnings of The Troubles and portrayed through the lens of a young kid.

Kenneth Branagh said this was his most personal film ever. Understanding this before watching the film, I took delight in watching the contrast of colours. It was delicately shot in black and white except for those moments when the films on the big screen bursting with colour.

And the boy’s naivete was seemingly shattered as he and other rioters shattered a storefront near the film’s end. Suddenly, as he engaged in a boyish endeavour to steal some sweets he was thrown into the thick of violence and destruction.

Separately, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench were particularly stellar as the boy’s grandparents. And the performance Catriona Balfe, playing the boy’s mother, was the best performer of the lot.

Without spoiling, I will say that the film’s ending is heartbreaking. Filled with so much hope yet so much dread, so much loss, as we all know of the violence to come.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dire Wolf, by Reina del Cid

And now for your links:

