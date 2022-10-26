The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, October 26

good morning ! We’re a little over a third of the way into the EFL Championship, so let’s take a look at how the table is shaping up.

Well this is an interesting Top Six. Norwich City, favoured to go straight back up in the Premier League, currently sit outside the playoff spots after losing four of their last five games. They even gave Preston three of their 11 goals in this campaign.

Watford’s campaign has been even more dismal, culminating in the sacking of Rob Edwards. West Brom are also sitting in the bottom three, and it doesn’t look like sacking Steve Bruce will keep them up.

So let’s take a look at QPR.

Michael Beale has done an incredible job since taking over five months ago. They’re statistically one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league, Lyndon Dykes has been a very effective striker for them as well. The Scottish forward has scored five goals this campaign.

And he’s the first QPR player to score consecutive braces since 2004.

QPR’s success has inevitably brought Beale into the spotlight, primed to be poached by the Premier League. But he rejected Wolves to continue QPR’s surprising promotion push.

The interview we've all been waiting for...



Boss discusses his QPR future #QPR | @MichaelBeale pic.twitter.com/FmyVgy9XZJ — QPR FC (@QPR) October 20, 2022

The squad I can’t quite understand is Blackburn. They’ve lost seven times in the league, yet remain in third (thanks to a drawless campaign so far).

Ben Brereton Diaz, who your HIC think Spurs should’ve signed this summer, is joint-top of the league with eight goals during the campaign.

You Championship followers out there may be sceptical over Blackburn’s hot start, considering their second-half collapse last season. And you would be right to believe that.

What might be different this year? Well, Brereton Diaz! The star striker missed a significant chunk of the final months of last year’s campaign due to injury. If he can stay healthy, and if he doesn’t get sold (ideally to Spurs), then Blackburn can dream of the playoffs.

EFL Championship Top Six:

Burnley (32 Pts, 17 MP)

2. QPR (30 Pts, 16 MP)

3. Blackburn (30 Pts, 17 MP)

4. Swansea (27 Pts, 16 MP)

5. Sheffield United (26 Pts, 16 MP)

6. Millwall (26 Pts, 16 MP)

EFL Championship Bottom Three:

22. Coventry (17 Pts, 14 MP)

23. West Brom (14 Pts, 16 MP)

24. Huddersfield (12 Pts, 15 MP)

