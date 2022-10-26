Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Club: Match Thread and How to Watch

After four matches, nothing has been settled in Tottenham Hotspur’s group in the UEFA Champions League.

Entering Matchweek Five, every club in Group D is still alive and has a chance to advance. For Spurs, they are in pole position: A win today and they will qualify for the knockouts. Get a little help from Eintracht Frankfurt today and it’s possible Spurs can win the group. Of course, Spurs need to get out of this funk that they’re currently in to do so. The goal today is simple: Get three points and get to the knockouts.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport (UK)

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA), DAZN (CAN)

