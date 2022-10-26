Tottenham 1-1 Sporting: Controversial VAR call cancels out last-gasp Kane winner

Well. Lots to talk about after this one. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Sporting, Eric Dier’s old club and Marcus Edward’s current one, knowing that with a win they could win their Champions League group and clinch progression to the knock-out stages.

They couldn’t do it. Edwards, a Tottenham academy graduate, scored a lovely low effort midway through the first half. Tottenham threw everything at Sporting late and earned an equalizer from Rodrigo Bentancur off of a corner kick. Spurs thought they had won the match after Harry Kane poked home a close range effort off of a ball from Emerson Royal, but the semi-automated VAR system inexplicably called the goal back for offside and the points were shared.

Spurs had a HORRIBLE first half, a frenetic (but much better) second half, and a game winner thrown out by VAR. Whoof. Here are my match reactions.

Reactions