The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 27

Is anyone else still mad about that ridiculous VAR call yesterday? Are you as mad as Antonio Conte?

Well you know what they say: There’s no better cure to get over a terrible VAR call than by ignoring the remaining days of the month and instead look forward to the next!

Sorry Bournemouth.

So let’s take a look at November.

Only four fixtures on the calendar this coming month because of the World Cup. So that means it’s important to make every game count, right?

For you Champions League abstainers out there, this could be bad news: Tottenham play Marseille in France on November 1. We all know Spurs need at least a draw to advance to the knockout stage.

Spurs also have an important home fixture against Liverpool, who look downright terrible this season when not playing against Manchester City. We can all agree on that, right?

And Tottenham enter the EFL Cup competition with Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper’s grab bag of players.

Tottenham Hotspur Men’s squad November schedule: At Marseille (Champions League, Nov 1), Liverpool (Nov 6), at Forest (EFL Cup, Nov 9), Leeds (Nov 12)

Tottenham Hotspur women:

It’s going to be a challenging month for the women’s squad, who sit eighth in the table so far.

Spurs Women will play Chelsea in a London Derby on November 20. Spurs lost both matches to Chelsea last year.

But before that they host fourth-place Everton.

Ash Neville and Drew Spence have scored the only goals of the women’s squad nascent campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s squad November schedule: Everton (Nov 6), at Chelsea (Nov 20)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Take Off Ur Pants, by Indigo de Souza

