Spurs Women forward Ellie Brazil tears ACL, out indefinitely

Are ACL injuries contagious? It sure seems so if you’re on Tottenham Hotspur Women. Today, the club announced via social media that newly-signed forward Ellie Brazil is now the latest player to join the long-term injury list after she sustained a knee injury in Tottenham’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City Women at the weekend.

We can confirm that @EllieBrazil_ sustained an ACL injury during our game against Manchester City on Saturday.



We're with you every step of the way, Ellie — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) October 27, 2022

Brazil is the fourth Spurs Women player recovering from an ACL injury, joining attacking midfielder Kit Graham (who is now back training on the pitch after sustaining a serious injury last season), midfielder Ria Percival, and forward Kyah Simon.

Brazil was a summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion and the hope was that she, along with Simon and fellow newbie Nikola Karczewska, could help alleviate the scoring issues that have plagued Spurs over the past couple of seasons. She hadn’t featured much, but looked like she would end up being a solid contributor. There are no indications as to how long Brazil will be sidelined, but a serious ACL injury can take anywhere from 9-12 months to fully recover. It’ll be a while.

It’s very early in the season, and Spurs are currently 8th in the table with six points from four matches, which includes wins over Liverpool and Leicester, and losses at Arsenal and City. Their next match is Sunday at Brighton.