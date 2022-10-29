AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever.

After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League play with a visit to the south coast against 14th placed AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are a strange club to figure out currently. While they’re at -15 in goal differential, you have to remember that nine of those goals came at the hands of a pissed off Liverpool side. That match ultimately got Scott Parker sacked. Since then, they’ve picked up ten points in eight matches. It’s not great, but not putrid either.

No matter the stats, this is a match Spurs should win. There’s only five left to play before the World Cup break and every point matters. A win before the crucial UCL match against Marseille would certainly help boost the club.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

