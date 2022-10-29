Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

What a comeback! Tottenham Hotspur traveled to 13th place Bournemouth, stunk the place up for a good 60 minutes, went down 2-0, and then roared back with three late goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, and Rodrigo Bentancur. Lolo’s goal came in stoppage time, and gave Spurs an improbable 3-2 win, snapping their three match winless streak in all competitions.

There’s a lot to unpack here, from Antonio Conte’s rotation to the subs — there were some garbage performances and some truly excellent ones. That’s where you come in.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

