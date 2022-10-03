The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 3

good morning good morning

We all know what happened on Satuday: Tottenham Hotspur lost. And to Arsenal. Not great.

It’s been so long since Spurs have lost in the Premier League that I almost forgot what it felt like, or even what to do.

So I’m curious. What do all of you do when Spurs lose? How do you feel?

I have to be honest and say I don’t think this result means much. It’s been 12 years - right? - since Spurs won at Arsenal in the Premier League. We’ve had worst performances than the most recent one, and still ended the season on top of them.

So what did your HIC do?

Well, only a few hours remained until the vestiges of Hurricane Ian broached Northern Virginia. And so I went to the coffee shop and spent a good hour there. I’m still trying to see if I can get them to recognise me. Soon ..,

Then I went to pick up some running gear and took care of some boring errands. Boring! And watched this film called Private Life with Kathryn Hahn.

Unfortunately, the weather was not park-friendly.

But that’s sorta what I did after the defeat. And, unless the loss is on a weekday, that is what I usually do. Before your old so-and-so was the hoddler-in-chief, he would spend many hours here getting into arguments discussions in the post-match thread. Hey - I needed to let off some steam!

It was an early fixture too, that’s right. That makes it even worse. I don’t watch any other Premier League footie when Spurs lose. I can’t bear the highlights. I’ll watch the EFL Championship, League 1 or Spanish, Italian, German and Dutch leagues. But I won’t watch the PL.

I like to keep an eye on the results, though, to see if there are any other clubs who did worse. This time I didn’t have to wait long. Fulham lost 0-4 to Newcastle but still remain above Liverpool in the table. And Man United lost 6-3 to Man City.

That makes me feel marginally better.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, by Charles Mingus

