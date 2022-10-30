 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Football Open Thread

What if this weekend got even better for Spurs fans?

By Dustin George-Miller
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

So yesterday was pretty great. Who doesn’t love a good second half comeback to win a match after being down to The Most Dangerous Lead in Football?™ But, and hear me out here, what if it got even better? If Leeds can beat Liverpool at Anfield, maybe... just maybe... our friends at Nottingham Forest can do us a solid against Arsenal. That sure would be nice!

The other match features Manchester United hosting West Ham. This is your open thread. Be excellent to each other (and party on dude).

Sunday Premier League match schedule

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: nbcsports.com

Manchester United vs. West Ham
12:15 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: nbcsports.com

