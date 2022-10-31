The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Mon. October 31, 2022

Hey there, Hoddlers! It’s your Hoddler-In-Chief-In-Chief. Fitzie has the day off today — I believe he’s frantically driving around searching for a Party City in order to complete his Harry Winks costume in time for trick-or-treating.

Today is Halloween, the culmination of Spooky Season and in my mind the end of Autumn and the beginning of winter. I know winter doesn’t officially start until the middle of December, but I always feel like, at least in my corner of the Midwest, it starts to FEEL like winter when the skies of November turn gloomy.

Because Halloween falls on a weekday, we had our city’s trick-or-treating on a Saturday night. My kids are teenagers but still enjoy candy so they went out with their friends — kid #1 in her homemade Rex Clone Trooper armor and kid #2 dressed as a cucumber.

It turns out that my neighborhood and the adjoining two streets are known as the best trick-or-treating neighborhood in the entire COUNTY. One of my neighbors counted each trick or treater and got all the way up to 631 before running out of candy. Another gave out 1300 individual pieces of Halloween nosh. Apparently they bus kids in to trick or treat here from as far away as South Bend. Amazing.

Hope your Halloween has been good, and not at all scary! For your Song of the Day, I picked a cover of a classic song that is set in the month of November.

Song of the Day: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald — Punch Brothers

And now, your news.

Abbie will have a full write-up later, but you HAVE to watch the highlights of Spurs Women’s 8-0 thrashing of Brighton on Sunday.

It’s Halloween, and those who are in the know may remember when Kyle Walker used to scare the pee out of his teammates on this date.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was forced off with an ankle injury in yesterday’s win. The NYT’s Rory Smith examines the pressure and injury fears pro footballers face ahead of a major World Cup.

The ending of the Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Ipswich this weekend was absolutely bonkers!