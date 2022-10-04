UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.

Sporting currently sit on top of Group D while Spurs and Frankfurt are both on three points each. A win here would be a big boost for qualification to the knockout rounds while a loss would put everyone on edge with three matches to go. Spurs have been in this spot before and recovered well, though they need to find form fast as there is no time to recover in this bizarre season.

Lineups

Tonight's team to face Frankfurt pic.twitter.com/BzFhO9t6ER — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 4, 2022

How to Watch

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (USA), DAZN (CAN)

