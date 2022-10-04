Spurs Women’s Kyah Simon tears ACL, out until further notice

Tottenham Hotspur Women got some more bad news today. Australian international forward Kyah Simon, who was stretchered off the pitch on Sunday in Spurs’ 2-1 Continental Cup win over Reading, tore her ACL and is now out indefinitely.

We can confirm that Kyah sustained an ACL injury during our game with Reading on Sunday



All the best with your recovery, Kyah

This is distressing news. We’re three matches into the season and Spurs are already the walking wounded. Tottenham were already dealing with long term injuries to Kit Graham and Ria Percival, forward Rosella Ayane will be out for a couple more weeks, and manager Rehanne Skinner had previously noted that a number of her players are dealing with small issues that are preventing them from playing full matches.

Spurs were only able to field a bench with five players on it against Reading. While the team is notoriously quiet about the squad health and it’s possible some players were rested for precautionary purposes, Sunday’s team was without Graham, Ayane, Percival, Kerys Harrop, Ramona Petzelberger, Jessica Naz, and the suspended Chioma Ubogagu. We can now add Simon to the long-term injury list as well. That, to me, constitutes a crisis.

It’s terrible luck and is the kind of thing that could derail a promising season, but I’m not sure what Skinner or the club can do. Thankfully, Spurs Women aren’t in a position like the men’s side where they’re playing two matches a week consistently so there’s a good opportunity for players to rest and recover. There’s also now an international break between now and Tottenham’s next match at home to Liverpool, so we can only hope that a few of the injured can come back.