Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham: Spurs eke frustrating Champions League away point in Germany

On the heels of a disappointing loss in the North London Derby last weekend, Tottenham went to Germany to face Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric. The football... was less so. Tottenham created a few chances, especially in the first half, but didn’t muster a single shot on target. Thankfully, Frankfurt wasn’t much better, and the two sides eked out a scoreless draw that was at times rather painful to watch.

A point away in the Champions League isn’t a bad thing, but Spurs will probably feel like they should’ve gotten more out of this match. Here are some of my takeaways.

Reactions:

First Half

Spurs played pretty well! After a frustrating match at the Emirates, it was nice to see them creating chances, even if the ball frustratingly refused to go into the net. It wasn’t champagne football, but it was at least something to hang your hat on.

Sonny had a great first half — two fizzing crosses that Kane inexplicably didn’t convert and curling shot that went just wide. His passing wasn’t always on point, but he looked super dangerous.

Two major frustrations from the first half were Tottenham’s poor passing, especially in transition, and Spurs being weirdly ineffective in the midfield press. Someone in the writer’s chat also wondered why Kane was playing as the most forward in the front line instead of dropping deep to receive and play balls in, and I think that’s a good point.

JEEZ COME ON BALL GO IN THE GOAL WHAT IN THE WORLD ARRRRGH

Really surprised that handball in the box was not called upon VAR review. You can make an argument that the no-call was correct, but it sure looked like it would’ve fallen to Kane if not for the deflection.

Second Half