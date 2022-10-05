The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, October 5

happy wednesday everyone, Your HIC thought yesterday was Thursday. it was not Thursday. It was Tuesday.

You know what Tottenham could have used against Frankfurt during their 0-0 draw yesterday (which was a Tuesday)? A player who could provide a moment of magic. And by jove, few players were as magical as Dele was during his prime.

Oh, but that magic was only temporal. And now Dele is two stops away from Tottenham. Situated in Besiktas via Everton.

Now some fringe sites are reporting that Dele - on loan at Besiktas - has played his last match at Everton. To which I have two questions: First, isn’t that kind of obvious? And second, do we even remember him playing there?

It hurts. It really does. To write about Dele like this. It shouldn’t have happened, but such are the fleeting moments of glory in football.

And, like those magical moments, Dele is gone. All of a sudden, just like that. And now he and his highlight reels are but memories fading further and further into the antiquities of Tottenham Hotspur.

Since joining Besiktas on August 25, Dele has made three appearances and scored one goal. He missed two games due to injury.

Here’s a picture of him:

Sometimes you just feel it. pic.twitter.com/WAoJfy6Oba — The Black Eagles (@BesiktasEnglish) September 27, 2022

His one goal came against Ankaragücü, a club based in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. It’s a shame I can’t find a good highlight video for it.

But at least he’s on the score sheet.

For those asking about Harry Winks, he’s still yet to appear in the squad for Sampdoria.

Fitzie’s track of the day: High Water, by Bishop Briggs

