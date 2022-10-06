The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 6

hello everyone. It is definitely Thursday today.

Do you know what I enjoy most in the mornings? The quiet. In fact I usually don’t answer non-emergency texts until 10am, and avoid most conversations until that time. Talking is what the afternoon and evening are for.

It isn’t that I’m not a morning person, because I am. But talking shatters the peace that the morning brings. As does honking your horn. Who really wants to hear that first thing when they wake up?

You know who enjoys his quiet mornings? Steve Lukather of Toto. And he was not thrilled a couple years ago when his neighbour’s gardeners allegedly began work at 7am.

Boy he looks upset! The dog was alright, Lukather said.

When your hoddler-in-chief worked the night shift, his morning sleep would be interrupted by gardeners and rubbish collectors. It was not great.

Now I’m lucky enough to wake up before 7 most days, and carve enough time in my morning commute to grab a second morning cup of coffee en route to the office. It’s gotten really dark in the mornings, too.

But if anyone dares operate machinery before the sun rises, your HIC may just need to take a page out of Lukather’s book. I wonder if a terrible bass player would make for a more obnoxious sound than a world guitarist at 7 in the morning.

Let’s hope we never find out.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hold the Line, by Toto

And now for your links:

