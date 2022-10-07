The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 7

good morning everyone.

As we all learned yesterday morning, Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone died at age 61. A tragic loss not just for the club, but for his family, friends and the dozens of players whose careers he helped shape.

Not many words from me in today’s hoddle. Instead, let’s give the space to see how some Spurs players and coaches remembered Ventrone:

Harry Kane

A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022

Richarlison

Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me. He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him... much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/KP0yTTzNYx — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022

Ryan Mason

I’m absolutely devasted by the loss of Gian Piero. He has made such an impact on me and I feel so lucky to have spent the last year alongside him. We will all miss you

Thankyou prof pic.twitter.com/bZacSgw2Li — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) October 6, 2022

Eric Dier

Ryan Sessegnon

Forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/bhJ4Rg6OXH — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 6, 2022

Dejan Kulusevski

Heung-min Son

