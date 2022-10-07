 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 7

Remembering Gian Piero Ventrone

By Fitzie
good morning everyone.

As we all learned yesterday morning, Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone died at age 61. A tragic loss not just for the club, but for his family, friends and the dozens of players whose careers he helped shape.

Not many words from me in today’s hoddle. Instead, let’s give the space to see how some Spurs players and coaches remembered Ventrone:

Harry Kane

Richarlison

Ryan Mason

Eric Dier

Ryan Sessegnon

Dejan Kulusevski

Heung-min Son

Fitzie’s track of the day: Embryonic Journey, by Jefferson Airplane

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Why Gian Piero Ventrone was adored by Spurs players

Jack P-B ($$): Could dropping a forward solve Spurs’ goalscoring woes?

Megan Rapinoe says NWSL had ‘zero guard rails’ to protect players from abuse

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup will be his last

