Dejan Kulusevski to miss Tottenham’s trip to Brighton

This shouldn’t be news to anybody, but due to the death of Gian Piero Ventrone yesterday we didn’t get our usual Antonio Conte press conference, and hence didn’t get team news. But the news is unsurprising: The Athletic (£) is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will miss Spurs’ match tomorrow against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx.

Deki tweaked his hamstring while on international duty with Sweden (growls low and quietly) and while the initial suggestions were that he could miss 3-4 weeks, we never really had it confirmed by anyone officially at the club. Come to think of it, we still haven’t. But I’m completely unsurprised that he’s not fit and ready to play football just a few days after he previously wasn’t fit and ready to play football.

So what does this mean for Spurs’ lineup? Well, we kind of already know. We could either see a slightly tweaked 3-4-3 formation with Ivan Perisic on the right deputizing for the suspended Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon on the left, or we might see Conte get REALLY funky and switch to the 3-5-2, sending one of Richarlison or Son Heung-Min to the bench. I have a suspicion which we’ll see, but who knows, Conte may surprise me.

Lucas Moura is the only other player who will not feature for Spurs due to injury.