Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways once again as they make a trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

Spurs aren’t exactly striking fear into the hearts of opponents right now after settling for a scoreless draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt midweek. As supporters get a little restless, Heung-Min Son and Antonio Conte specifically have been calling for patience and calm as the squad figures out their issues in attack and try to find the form that saw them putting teams to the sword down the stretch last season.

Brighton are just three points behind Spurs and have a new boss in Roberto De Zerbi, replacing Graham Potter who has taken over the manager’s box at Chelsea. Conte is quite familiar with his fellow countryman and the tactical matchup should be a good one. Spurs need to get some momentum in this busy month before the World Cup break hits. There’s no reason it can’t start today.

Lineups

Our line-up for this afternoon's game



For Gian Piero pic.twitter.com/fpp3fYMvzU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

How to Watch

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

American Express Community Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex, England

Time: 5:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier league (UK), NBC (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!