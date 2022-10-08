Brighton vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur mourned the loss of assistant coach Gian Piero Ventrone today before kickoff of their match at Brighton & Hove Albion, and they gave their departed coach a good send-off. Harry Kane headed home the game’s only goal off of a cross from Son Heung-Min and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win at the AmEx.

That’s probably a much better win than it feels like at the moment. Brighton are a very good team. It’s time to rate the players!

