Brighton vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

A win!

By Dustin George-Miller
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur mourned the loss of assistant coach Gian Piero Ventrone today before kickoff of their match at Brighton & Hove Albion, and they gave their departed coach a good send-off. Harry Kane headed home the game’s only goal off of a cross from Son Heung-Min and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win at the AmEx.

That’s probably a much better win than it feels like at the moment. Brighton are a very good team. It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.

