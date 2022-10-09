Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it.
There are more matches today, and a few of them are pretty significant. Not least of that is Arsenal-Liverpool, a match in which all Spurs fans are temporarily Liverpool supporters. A win and Arsenal continues their upward trajectory towards a Premier League title race and abject insufferability. A loss and they give up top spot in the table to Manchester City, possibly for good.
Everton vs. Manchester United also looks like it could be fun. I wonder if there will be more Ronaldo drama?
Sunday football open thread
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
West Ham vs. Fulham
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (UK), CNBC (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Everton vs. Manchester United
2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST
TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), USA Network (USA), Telemundo (USA - Spanish)
Stream: NBCSports.com
