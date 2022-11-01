The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 1

Hi, Hoddlers! Who’s got two thumbs and forgot to write the substitute Hoddle last night? This guy! Don’t blame Fitzie, he trusted the boss and the boss... well. I’m going to blame Davinson Sanchez, since he seems like someone who gets a lot of blame for stuff right now.

Pictured today is Chioma Ubogagu, an English striker for Spurs Women who grew up in Texas and went to Stanford for her college soccer. She’s only recently returned from a nine month ban from soccer for taking an acne medication that contained a banned substance. Her mistake was accidental, but the ban was draconic. You can read the Players Tribune article about her story here.

She’s back now, making two substitute appearances for Tottenham in their last two matches. It’s been a tough road for her, but I hope she’s able to make an impact with the Women this season — with three players currently out with ACL injuries, they need her!

Song of the Day — James Carr, “The Dark End of the Street”

Here are your daily football links.

Marseille fans are up to their old tricks again, setting fireworks outside of the Tottenham team hotel last night.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women manager Hope Powell stepped down after Spurs Women beat them 8-0 on Sunday, but it sounds like it wasn’t (just) about that match.

Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup for France after his knee injury recovery hit a snag.