Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

The late Jim Valvano, who won the NCAA Men’s Tournament with underdog NC State back in 1983, had a simple phrase that his team lived and died by: “Survive and advance.”

Tottenham Hotspur are in that situation now in the Champions League. After five matches, not a damn thing has been resolved in Group D. All four clubs can advance and all four clubs can be knocked out of the competition depending on how results shake out today. For Spurs, picking up one point will be more than enough to advance to the knockout stage while a win means they will win the group. Picking up nothing today means elimination from the biggest club competition and having to play in Europa League.

Marseille have had to quash some rumors of problems in their camp this week. Infighting appears to be the story as players aren’t buying into the tactics, yet at the same time there’s confidence from the French side that they can win this match and move on because of Spurs track record as of late.

Spurs will be without Antonio Conte in the manager’s box today as he picked up a red card at the end of the last match for his reaction to the VAR decision that nullified a winning goal. Also missing the match today are Cuti Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, who are all out with injuries. I’d expect as full strength of a lineup as possible, one of which will probably be a 3-5-2 with Kane and Son up top. A hostile crowd awaits Spurs in France, so the task at hand is not going to be easy.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour before kick-off.

How to Watch

Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Stade Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 4:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (USA), DAZN (CAN

