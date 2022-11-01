Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Hojbjerg sends Tottenham to Champions League win with last kick of the game

WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW what a finish! In front of a raucous group of Marseille supporters at the Stade Velodrome, Tottenham Hotspur looked for a little while dead and buried in the Champions League after going down in the first half to Olympique Marseille. Spurs needed just a point to qualify for the knock-out stages.

With suspended manager Antonio Conte watching in the stands, Tottenham looked listless and dull under assistant manager Cristian Stellini in the opening half, but roared back in the 2nd 45 minutes. Spurs got a thumping headed goal from Clement Lenglent to level the score, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the winner with the last kick of the game to send the visiting Tottenham fans into raptures. Tottenham escaped with a 2-1 win, winning their group and providing yet another dramatic moment of joy in a glory, glory European night.

The result, combined with Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Sporting Lisbon, means that Champions League Group D ends up as follows:

Tottenham Hotspur (11 pts.) Eintracht Frankfurt (10 pts.) Sporting Lisbon [Europa League] (7 pts.) Marseille (6 pts.)

Reactions