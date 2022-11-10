The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, November 10

hello hello

It was reported earlier this week that Harry Winks, currently on loan at Sampdoria, was set to undergo surgery. Winks has not played in a single game being loaned out to the club chilling at the bottom of Serie A.

Yesterday, Winks confirmed that he had undergone surgery.

“Absolutely gutted it’s come to this, I came here with the hope to give my all to this club. However after trying everything to return to playing, a persistent problem I had since the summer has resulted in surgery,” he said in an Instagram post.

Winks didn’t specify what the procedure was, but it was reportedly an operation on his ankle.

It seems as if the poor guy’s ankle hasn’t been the same since 2017.

No one likes to see a player’s career derailed because of injury. And I can’t help but feel this year has been a complete waste of a season for Winks.

Let’s hope he gets back on the mend as soon as possible to get back on the pitch again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Handful of Water, by Sofia Valdes

And now for your links:

Owners of San Francisco 49ers reportedly set for Leeds takeover ($$)

Wales manager forbids Gareth Bale from playing golf during World Cup

The Liverpool Echo takes a look at who could buy Liverpool FC if FSG sell

Jose Mourinho says player ‘betrayed’ him during Roma’s draw versus Sassulo