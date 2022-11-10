Tottenham’s Kane, Dier named to England World Cup squad

Tis the season for World Cup squad announcements! England just announced their final roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and two Tottenham Hotspur players made the cut. Eric Dier and Harry Kane were both named Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

Harry Kane is no surprise, of course — he’s England’s captain and there’s no way apart from a severed limb that he’d not be going to Qatar. There was, however, some question as to Eric Dier’s participation, especially after he put in a couple of horror performances for Spurs in the past two weeks. But he made it too, and will be competing with Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, John Stones, and Ben White for a role in England’s back line.

Two Hotspurs in England’s squad is certainly down from the England Hotspur heyday of a few years ago when Kane and Dier were joined by the likes of Dele, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, and Danny Rose. But it is nice to have representation. We’ll have a post highlighting all the Tottenham players in their World Cup squads when they’re all formally released.

England kick off their World Cup campaign in Group B on Mon. November 21.