The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 11

good morning !

Are we all feeling better? Tottenham were knocked out of the EFL Cup two days ago. It’s time for Spurs to look forward to the Premier League now.

Spurs were one of many London-based football clubs to exit the cup this week.

Now, only one club remains.

Welcome to Charlton.

And here’s a fun fact: Steven Sessegnon, brother of Ryan Sessegnon, is a defender for Charlton.

The League One club defeated mighty Stevenage on penalties on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Here’s a look at other London-based clubs’ results in the third round:

Bentford vs Gillingham: Embarrassed!

Arsenal vs Brighton: Lol

West Ham v Blackburn: The OG PL champs

Palace vs Newcastle: zzz

City vs Chelsea: Tough luck, Potts

Spurs vs Forest: It’s okay to laugh. It’s okay to cry.

There’s only one Pride of London, and I’m not talking about the Fuller’s Brewery in Chiswick.

Charlton play Brighton (a 90 minute to two-hour-some-odd drive from Marylebone) in the round of 16.

But don’t actually go to the Amex, because the match will be played at Charlton’s stadium (about 45 minutes to 90 minutes). Traffic is awful isn’t it?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dou You Think We’ll Last Forever?, by Caroline Rose

