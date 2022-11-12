Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Match Thread and How to Watch

The World Cup break is upon us, but before Tottenham Hotspur’s international stars head to their respective countries, they have one more match against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s been anything but smooth for Spurs as of late. They currently sit on 26 points in fourth place, but have now gone nine straight matches without scoring in the first half. Tensions are rising and supporters getting a little tired of the lackluster starts. Antonio Conte has been rather blunt in his explanations, acknowledging the issue and trying to empathize with supporters. That’s all well and good, but results matter and Spurs need to get out of this funk.

Leeds sit in 12th place and haven’t played bad as of late. It’s easy to say that this is a match Spurs should win, but we said that about Forest midweek and we all know how that ended. It would be nice to see a fierce attack come out and shred Leeds going into the break, but every Spurs supporter is going to be on edge until they see their team break this duck.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM US

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

