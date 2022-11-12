Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings

Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.

It was a match full of excellent performances... and some not so excellent performances. That’s where you come in. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.