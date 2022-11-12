Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break

With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration.

Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan Aaronson to find the inform Crysencio Summerville for the near post-strike.

Down 1-0 early, Spurs never showed signs of quitting as they kept the attacking prowess and finally delivered the equalizer with a great strike from Harry Kane off a corner.

Before the break, Leeds regained the lead on a Rodrigo volley after a corner kick heard Spurs fans saying some foul language about players being trash and being on Leeds. Karma for that man.

Down 2-1 and coming out of the gates to open the second half, Spurs continued to show the attacking skills style with Ben Davies tying the game from just outside the box.

Knowing the game would never end in a draw, Leeds seemed to have taken the life out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Rodrigo gathered his brace on a brilliant shot from his left foot, going across goal and to the right post.

However, Conte is a winner and that has rubbed off on his team in many situations.

Rodrigo Bentancur drew the game level when he had a free shot on goal after a brilliant ball came in from Matt Doherty that found the feet of the midfielder.

Minutes later, Spurs grabbed all three points when the ex-Juventus duo of Kulusevski and Bentancur won the game.

Dribbling past his man and deep into the box, Kulusevski brought Meslier out from his near post and left the goal wide open for an easy pass to Bentancur to deliver a silky goal.

NOTES:

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI….. oh how Spurs have missed you. I don’t think much needs to be said of the importance he brings to the pitch

Bentancur has continued his fine form and grabbed a brace with the winner coming in the final minutes of the game.

Coming on for Emerson Royal and Clement Llenglet, I was skeptical of the move to bring on Matt Doherty and Davinson Sanchez., but the two played quite well on the right side of the pitch and brought forth some strong passing.

Even in a win that kept Spurs locked into the Top-4 with the break ensuing, Conte will have every right to point to Levy and Paratici and show them these past few games as why they need to back him in help on the defensive end.

As much as we all love this club, it will be nice to have a break for a few weeks to regain our heads. Now, it is time to cheer on the countries we support with the World Cup next week.