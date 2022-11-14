The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 14

good morning everyone! I think Emerson has received some brutal and undeserved treatment from Spurs supporters lately, especially on Saturday. So in support of Emerson, every Hoddle pic this week will feature him.

A couple of weeks ago I semi-seriously used the phrase “Conte Time” as defined as Spurs scoring at least one goal in the 80th minute or later (and securing a positive result).

Before Saturday’s result, Spurs scored in the 80th minute or later nine times in the Premier League and Champions League.

Did anyone here feel that, deep down, they knew Tottenham would score after going down 2-3 against Leeds this weekend?

Regardless if you believed or not, it sure as heck happened. That’s because of two goals from Rodrigo Bentancur in the 81st minute, and an even better Bentancur goal (and a wonderful team goal) in the 83rd. Thus securing the improbable win.

It almost reminds me of those college basketball days (not that fitzie was around) when Jimmy Valvano’s “Cardiac Kids” went on that March Madness run.

The club footballing world is now on a prolonged World Cup break. When we get back, hopefully we get some more Conte Time. Better yet, let’s hope the team’s got the win well secured before then.

