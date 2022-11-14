Here are all the Tottenham Hotspur players in the World Cup

The Premier League is officially paused with the conclusion of yesterday’s slate of matches in order to make room for World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Almost all of the participating national teams have released their full rosters for the competition, which kicks off next week in Doha when the host nation plays Ecuador on November 20.

I’m not here to tell you that you should care about the World Cup. While it’s the biggest and most watched soccer tournament in the world, by now everyone knows that this particular tournament is beset by very complicated socioeconomic, political, and humanitarian issues. It has led to a split among the football-watching world, with a not-insignificant percentage of soccer fans either unenthusiastic about this particular tournament, or boycotting it altogether.

We are sympathetic to this sentiment here at Carty Free. That said, a lot of people DO care and we want to provide a platform for people to gain information about the World Cup and talk about it should they choose.

All that’s to say — we now know who the Tottenham Hotspur players are who will be participating with their respective national teams in Qatar. There are twelve of them, and here they are!

Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark)

Eric Dier (England)

Harry Kane (England)

Hugo Lloris (France)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)

Ben Davies (Wales)

Joe Rodon (Wales)

Over the course of the tournament we’ll be giving updates on Tottenham’s players as they participate in matches. We’ll also be providing open threads for those who wish to watch and discuss matches to have an opportunity to do so.

For those who don’t — totally cool. I get it. I’ll have more about my own personal feelings about the Qatar World Cup at a later date once I have the opportunity to get them down on digital ink. I also have trust in this community enough that I know that most people will hold the next month or so in tension and will allow space for people who do not share their own views on this issue.

And we’ll celebrate together when Tottenham Hotspur returns to the pitch on Boxing Day.