The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 15

Your EFL Championship roundup

By Fitzie
An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:

The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.

Even the top three clubs - Burnley, Sheffield United and Blackburn - do not look convincing enough to be a runaway number-one club. Burnley were run over by Sheffield two weeks ago (5-2) only to then dominate at home against Blackburn in the derby (3-0). And Sheffield United followed up their win with a loss at home to Rotherham.

It’s all so nonsensical!

Here is last month’s roundup, if you need a refresher

This makes ‘runs’ even more important for playoff-hopeful clubs. QPR, Reading, Watford and Norwich each spent periods in automatic promotion spots this year after winning three or more games in a row. Since then? They’ve all struggled and Watford sacked Rob Edwards.

And now Coventry, who spent the first month or two in the relegation zone, are now riding a four-match win streak into the top half. In that 4-0-1 stretch they’ve beaten QPR, Blackburn and Watford. Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres has scored four goals in his last five matches.

Coventry now sit a deceptive 11th in the table. Two points out of the top six but also with two games in hand.

As of today, six points currently separate sixth-placed Millwall from 17th-placed Stoke City.

Managerial Changes in November:

  • Luton Town / Nathan Jones: Signed by Southampton
  • Wigan Athletic / Leam Richardson: Sacked

Top Six (all with 21 Matches Played except where otherwise noted):

  1. Burnley: 41 Points, + 17 GD
  2. Sheffield United: 38 Pts , + 16 GD
  3. Blackburn: 36 Pts, + 2 GD
  4. Watford: 33 Pts, + 6 GD
  5. Norwich: 32 Pts, + 6 GD
  6. Millwall: 31 Pts, + 4 GD, 20 MP

Bottom Three:

22. Wigan: 23 Pts, -10 GD

23. Blackpool: 22 Pts, -9 GD

24. Huddersfield: 19 Pts, - 7 GD, 20 MP

And now for your links:

Can’t get enough Championship content? Then look at these 35 before-and-after photos of Burnley fans from the team’s 3-0 win against rivals Blackburn

Hugo Lloris hails Tottenham’s mentality after comeback win versus Leeds

The Athletic ($$) gives its Premier League half-term report cards

Man U waiting on full details of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview before deciding on punishment

Ronaldo (the other one) and the road to redemption with Brazil in 2002

