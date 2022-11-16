The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 16

Coming to you live from Reagan Airport in Washington it is your morning hoddle -

Yes fitzie is currently at the airport (or flying, or at his layover, or flying again, or has landed) while you are reading this hoddle. That is because he is visiting his family back in California.

I am terrible at sleeping on flights. Never have been able to, regardless of how long the flight is. So I usually read instead (when it’s not a night flight).

This time I’ve got two books with me - Bono’s autobiography and a book about octopuses and the origins of consciousness (for future hoddles!). But when you’ve got time to kill at an airport and beverages range from $7-$25 each, it’s good to waste time by browsing through one of those newsstands.

This magazine, featured at an airport in Germany, came across my Twitter feed this last week:

And here’s a German newsstand. Big fan of BEEF! Good issue this month. pic.twitter.com/sJJcCtmuCd — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 12, 2022

That’s BEEF!

I don’t care how much this magazine costs. It looks like a must-buy.

I also don’t read or speak German, so it wouldn’t do much anyways. But a quick google translate and this looks to be a magazine dedicated to meat lovers. And they even have a free recipe directory featuring every single from 2009 up until today.

If you can read German and track down the issues in which these recipes were featured, then you can truly call yourself a meat lover.

Yes, it has been three days and this is the content to which I have already stooped. Bring on December!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Taking Me Back, by Jack White

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) explores the ‘Tottenham Hotspur paradox’

Joe Glazer ‘to make final decision’ on Ronaldo’s future at United

England women’s squad end 2022 unbeaten after draw vs Norway