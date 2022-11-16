Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan

Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions.

But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions on hold, at least for now. According to Mike Minay, a BBC reporter and match commentator for City, Toure has shrugged off interest from Wigan Athletic to fill their open position as manager.

Believe that Wigan were attracted to Yaya Toure for vacant manager’s role but he doesn’t wish to be considered. Currently at Spurs and has long term ambition of management. #WAFC #ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) November 15, 2022

We don’t know exactly why Yaya would turn down being Wigan’s manager. It could be that he doesn’t feel like he’s ready yet. It could be that he prefers being at Tottenham, living in London, with one of the nicest training facilities in the country. It could be that he just doesn’t want to take on the tough job of turning Wigan around, which is currently 22nd in the Championship table and who sacked manager Leam Richardson a week ago.

Or maybe Spurs just made him a birthday cake last year and he’s appreciative of the effort? Good a reason as any.