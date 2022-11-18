The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 18

hello hello - we’ve got a quick hit for today’s track

I love deep cuts. And I love it when a band experiments in its early days. And I love Queen.

So let’s do a track of the day featuring a deep cut from Queen’s early days.

Before Queen became the greatest band in history - or were recognised as the greatest band in history - they experimented with different styles. They dabbled in pop, heavy metal, glam rock and progressive rock.

White Queen (As It Began) featured in Queen II, one of my favourite Queen records. It is everything that I love about Queen. The entire album is grandiose, over-the-top and features layers upon layers of overdubs.

And it features some bizarre folklorish lyrics - this time penned by Brian May.

Queen II had two sides: a “white” side and a “black side”. Today’s track featured on Side A, the “white” side. The theme continues into Side B with March of the Black Queen and Seven Seas of Rye, the latter being the band’s first hit.

This is a May-heavy song. It features that rich, luxurious sound that he became known for throughout his career. And this version, live at The Rainbow in 1974, is my favourite:

Fitzie’s track of the day: White Queen (As It Began), by Queen

