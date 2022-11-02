The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 2

good morning everyone - fitzie is back !!! And he is tired. Why is he tired? That’s for a future hoddle. But let’s do a shortie today:

During Manchester United’s heyday under Sir Alex Ferguson, it seemed almost certain that they would score in the final minutes of the match, thus giving birth to the term “Fergie Time”.

It could be the moment now to reapply that term to Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte.

“Conte Time”, if you will.

In 20 matches played this season, Spurs have scored in the 80th minute or later nine times this. That’s nearly 50 per cent!

Here’s a rundown of them all:

Premier League

Kane’s header at Chelsea in minute 90+6, Spurs draw 2-2

Kane doubles Spurs’ lead against Forest in minute 81, Spurs win 0-2

Son finishes his second-half hattie versus Leicester in minutes 84 and 86, Spurs win 6-2

Hojbjerg’s strike against Everton in minute 86, Spurs win 2-0

Bentancur completes the comeback against Bournemouth in minute 90+2, Spurs win 2-3

Champions League

Richarlison’s brace against Marseille in minute 81, Spurs win 2-0

Bentancur levels against Sporting in minute 80, Spurs draw 2-2

Hojbjerg sends Spurs top of the group in minute 90+5 against Marseille, Spurs win 1-2

That is one heck of a collection of late goals, and the season’s only just begun.

