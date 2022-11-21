Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 21

good morning everyone

I must confess. I am tired tonight (or today, or both actually). Flying from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States is always terrible.

It seems the only options are wake up extremely early for a direct flight (priciest), wake up extremely early and take a connecting flight (less pricey), or take a direct/indirect flight in the afternoon.

No matter the option, it’s always a long, horrible day. Your HIC woke up at 4:55am for his flight. And now, at 9:30pm ET, has started the hoddle.

Waiting 25 minutes to depart while you’re on the tarmac or waiting an additional 25 minutes for the airport crew to be located to help bring the plane to its resting place (or in fitzie’s case: both), makes the travel even worse.

So there’s no big happy hoddle today. Fitzie did some fun things whilst visiting his parents. We’ll save those for future hoddles.

Instead here’s a picture of a cat.

That’s a good cat.

It’s from a twitter account I like. It’s called Bodega Cats. It’s a twitter feed of cats in New York bodegas. Having lived in New York previously (well, Queens) and New York-adjacent sometime after that, I do have an affinity for the bodega.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely, by The Pretenders

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Spurs reportedly still monitoring Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Anthony Martial apologises after confrontation with Man U youth player

The Plymouth Herald hands out player ratings after Plymouth Argyle’s 2-2 away draw versus Burton Albion

A travel magazine on why traveling west to east US is worse for jet lag