Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 2

Day two of the World Cup is in the books, and it was certainly an eventful one for many Carty Free readers! Not only did England, Wales, and USA all feature, but all three matches featured Tottenham Hotspur players, and a few former Spurs guys.

If you’re not watching or missed a match but want a quick summary of Spurs’ performers, here you go!

England 6-2 Iran (Group B)

Harry Kane: Started as team captain. Did not attempt a shot, but earned two assists England’s third (Raheem Sterling) and fifth (Marcus Rashford) goals. Rolled his ankle in the second half but looked ok. Was subbed off for Callum Wilson in the 71st minute after a very solid performance.

Eric Dier: Was a 69th minute substitute for Harry Maguire, who left the match injured. England were up big by that point and he was not especially involved statistically.

Former Hotspurs: Kieran Trippier played the full 90 for England, had one blocked shot, and some excellent ball progression.

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands (Group A)

Pape Mater Sarr: Was an unused substitute for Senegal.

Former Hotspurs: Netherlands started with a front two of Vincent Janssen and Steven Bergwijn. Janssen had two shots and created one big chance for Netherlands before being subbed off for Memphis Depay at 62’. Bergwijn was mostly anonymous, had no shots, and was subbed off at 79’ for Davy Klaassen.

United States 1-1 Wales (Group B)

Ben Davies: Started and played 90 minutes for Wales as the LCB in a back three. Forced USA keeper Matt Turner into an incredible fingertip save late in the 2nd half.

Joe Rodon: Started and played 90 minutes for Wales. Played in the center of Wales’ back three and ended the match with five clearances and a tackle.

Former Hotspurs: Gareth Bale started and captained Wales. Was largely anonymous for much of the game, but stepped up to smash home an equalizing penalty kick in the 80th minute and was a constant and dangerous presence in the final ten minutes plus stoppage time of the match, and earned Man of the Match honors. DeAndre Yedlin, now 29, was a late substitute for USA. Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unused substitute for USA.