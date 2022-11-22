Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 3

Today marked the first full day of World Cup football in Qatar 2022, with four matches from the Middle Eastern nation. Yesterday was a big day if you like Tottenham Hotspur players, and there were a handful that took the pitch today as well.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Cuti Romero: Romero started the match in central defense for Argentina, but his performance has divided Spurs and Argentina fans. Had a couple of clearances and a few long balls out from deep, but it can be argued he was partially culpable for Saudi Arabia’s first goal. Was substituted in the 59th minute; there is some suggestion that he is still carrying an injury.

Former Hotspurs: Juan Foyth was an unused substitute in this match.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia (Group D)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Started and played the full 90 for Denmark. No goals or assists but was very involved in Denmark’s attack — one shot attempt, 93% passing, and 12 passes into the final third.

Former Hotspurs: Christian Eriksen started and played the full 90 minutes for Denmark, taking the captain’s armband after Simon Kjaer was subbed off. One shot, no assists. Had a very good corner that Denmark plonked off the post and looked influential in and around Tunisia’s box.

Mexico 0-0 Poland (Group C)

There were no Tottenham players, past or present, involved with this match.

France 4-1 Australia (Group D)

Hugo Lloris: Started and captained France against the Socceroos. Was caught flat-footed for Australia’s early goal, but was rarely called up on otherwise and did not have to make a single save.