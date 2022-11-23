Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 23

good morning everyone - for all those travelling for the Thanksgiving holiday, be safe!

What does one do when there is no Tottenham Hotspur football? How about watching people play video games?

How about watching Conan O’Brien play video games?

“Clueless Gamer” was one of my favourite fixtures during Conan O’Brien’s show. But it has been gone for ages. Here’s one of my favourites, featuring Marshawn Lynch:

Now, after long last, Clueless Gamer is back!

Yes, it’s an obvious advert for Samsung TVs. But let’s enjoy the Coneman.

Conan plays a couple of games during this segment, but my favourite has to be Powerwash Simulator.

The concept of washing a vehicle as a video games is a ludicrous idea. Thankfully Conan gets it!

And he also plays this game where someone has to run away from what looks to be a sea of man-eating rats. Terrifying.

It goes very wrong for Conan. Many times.

“You wait until rats are crawling up my anus, and then you hand me the controller.”

A bad strategy for a game involving running away from rats.

Fitzie’s track of the day: All The Time and Everywhere, by Girl Scout

And now for your links:

