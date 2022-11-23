World Cup Open Football Thread Day Four

It might be difficult to top yesterday’s results, specifically Saudi Arabia’s shocking 2-1 victory over Argentina, but with four more matches on the schedule today featuring some powerhouses, the entertainment value should still be high.

Croatia vs. Morocco

Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET

Tottenham fullback Ivan Perisic and former Spurs midfielder Luka Modric are in the opening match of the day. The runners-up from 2018 are looking to take that final step and hoist the trophy, though it will be tough to recapture the magic they had before running into the French roadblock.

Find your World Cup team Like it or not, the World Cup is coming! And while many of you might have national or cultural allegiance to a given team, some of you might not. So if you’re looking for a team to follow in World Cup 2022, SB Nation has devised a quiz to help you find one based on the style of sports fandom you already have! Find your new international footy follow — it’s just science. Take the quiz today!

Germany vs. Japan

Time: 1:00 PM UK, 8:00 AM ET

Germany are always a tough out and will be heavy favorites for this match against Japan. While you won’t find any current or former Spurs players in this one, there’s a couple of potential targets to watch even if they are somewhat pipe dreams. Youssoufa Moukoko is probably the biggest one at just 18 years old, and he’s been linked to half the Premier League and plenty of the big clubs on the continent. If he has a good showing in this tournament, Dortmund might be tempted to cash in.

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Time: 4:00 PM UK, 11:00 AM ET

Spain will be competing for top of the group with Germany but they’ll need to take care of business against the TIcos first. Spain are massive favorites to win this one with a loaded roster that could carry them to the cup.

Belgium vs. Canada

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Not too long ago, it used to be easier to name the Belgian players who didn’t play for Tottenham Hotspur. Now we have to settle for former Spurs players, and that list are the familiar names of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. The former defensive pairing are playing in what will probably be their final international tournament. For Belgium, this is their last shot at winning a trophy with their golden generation. They haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

For the Canadians, all eyes are on Alphonso Davies and whether or not he’s healthy. He’s still listed as a doubt, though he said he’s not only ready to play, he’s ready to start. Ultimately, we’ll find out in a few hours.

Enjoy your day of international football!