England camp signals Harry Kane did not sustain ankle ligament damage

Good news if you’re a Tottenham Hotspur and/or England supporter! Maaaaaaaybe not so good if you support the USA men’s national team. Harry Kane had a scan on his ankle which he turned during a robust challenge in the second half of the Three Lions’ 6-2 World Cup win over Iran on Monday, and according to multiple news outlets, it doesn’t appear as though he’s sustained any serious injury.

England optimistic Harry Kane has not suffered ankle damage after scan. FA yet to provide official confirmation. More on @TeleFootball — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 23, 2022

The “official confirmation” that Law references in that tweet above may come by the time this article is published, but nevertheless it does now appear that Kane’s ankle has escaped any serious damage. The Guardian goes a little further and suggests that Kane will be fine to play in Friday’s Group B match against USA, which could be a pivotal one for both teams.

That’s fantastic news, especially considering Harry’s... extensive history with ankle injuries over the past five years or so. He’s mostly escaped injury in the past year and in the past has credited working with a new Spanish physiotherapist based in Canada for whispering his ligaments into fighting form.

England keeper Jordan Pickford was asked about Kane today and also gave some promising quotes.

“I think Harry is good, probably just a little bit sore. I’m sure he is fine. He was out on the grass with us today, which is good. He is our captain.”

If you’re in the “Actually maybe a slight injury is good so that Harry is forced to rest a bit before the Premier League starts” camp, well, sorry about that. (You’re probably not wrong, either.) But England fans will want their captain available against a young and dynamic USA team that (hopefully) won’t be pushovers on Friday in Qatar.